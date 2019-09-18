Eva Mae Shorts, 93, of Stafford passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her home. Eva was a longtime member of Mount Hope Baptist Church, Stafford, VA. Survivors include her children, Gordonette Trimiew (Conway) of Richmond, Larry Shorts of Glen Burnie, MD and Iris Shorts of Spotsylvania; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19 at Mount Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Montague Loop, Stafford. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.