Jean M. Shotwell, 92, of Spotsylvania, VA went to glory on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the home of her son, Jim Shotwell. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy C. Mahaney and Andrew Mahaney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart I. Shotwell and her daughter, Sandra S. Wontrop. Her love extended to caring for her mother and uncle, George Clark in their latter days. Jean graduated from Sherborn High School in 1945. Jean graduated from Framingham State Teachers College; with a B.S. in Home Economics. After teaching Home Economics in Middlesex County, MA, worked as a Home Demonstration Agent in Burlington, VT. There she met the love of her life, Stuart I. Shotwell. Out of their union five children were born. She was a faithful member of Goshen Baptist Church in Spotsylvania, VA, and particularly enjoyed singing the hymns with her husband and children. Jean was a talented seamstress, cook, and gracious woman of hospitality, but above all a mother whose love extended well beyond her biological children, and was showered on all those whom needed love. She also enjoyed knitting, gardening, and was a voracious reader. In their retirement years, Stu and Jean enjoyed traveling and visiting with family and friends. Jean is survived by her children who rise and call her blessed; included are daughters, Sue-Anne Fouse (Jerry Fouse), Linda S. Curtis (Craig Curtis), Donna S. Carnes (the late Paul Carnes), the late Sandra S. Wontrop and Carroll Wontrop, and son, James S. Shotwell (Nanette Shotwell) along with 17 blessed grandchildren and six loving great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Jean's Life Celebration at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, on Saturday, July 27, from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Her grandson, the Rev. Benjamin Wontrop, of Bury St. Edmunds, UK will be officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences and fond memories of Jean may be offered to the family at laurelhillfuneralhome.com.