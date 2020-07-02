It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey Edward Shrum Jr. announce his passing at 94 years of age on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones. Born February 10, 1926, in San Diego, California, he was the son of the late Jeffrey Edward and Amy Ruth Shrum. He served in the Army Air Corp from February 9, 1944 - August 10, 1945. Upon completion of his military service he continued his education at The University of California - Davis earning a Bachelor of Science degree with a Major in Plant Science and a Master's degree of Science in Agronomy. He began his career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as a consultant on rubber plantations in Guatemala, Central America from 1951 1954. He then transferred to a research station in Miami, Florida from 1955 1958. He left government service to become a Project Manager for The Upjohn Company, returning to Guatemala and serving from December 1958 to August 1979. Upon completion of his duties in Guatemala, he continued his career as a Manager with the Asgrow Seed Company in San Juan Batista, California from September 1979 - July 1988. He moved to Virginia in 1988 where he took a position as Head of the National Environmental Coordination Section at Quantico, Marine Corps Base from October 1988 until his retirement in September 2000. Jeffrey was a devout Christian, dedicated to loving and serving his Lord and neighbor as an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church USA. He loved the sport of golf, playing with friends and family for many years. In the latter years of his life he stayed involved with the game as a part-time salesman of golf equipment at Dicks Sporting Goods. Jeffrey was a humble man that deeply loved his family, and led an exemplary life. He instilled strong values in his children and grandchildren that have served them well. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Page Truslow Shrum of Fredericksburg, VA; His children Roger Shrum (Karen) of Weatherford, Texas; Amy Blasdell (Charles) of Kannapolis, North Carolina; John Shrum (Kristeen) of Columbia, South Carolina; His grandchildren Leland Shrum (Janyl) Weatherford, Texas; Eric Shrum (Emily) of Lake Elsmore, CA; Charles Bowman (Shawntee) of Homer, Alaska; Jeffrey Bowman (Eva) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Paige Phillips (Stephen) of Columbia, South Carolina; Dylan Shrum of Greenville, South Carolina; His step grandchildren Bethany Wood (Derek) of Atlanta, GA, Hannah Franklin (Adam), of Hattiesburg, MS, Kharah Peeples (Joey) of Columbia, SC, Ben Gibson of Columbia, SC and Abbey Gibson of Columbia, SC; 23 Great-Grandchildren; His sister Susan Zurcher of Seattle, Washington; nephew Anthony (Joanne) Zurcher, and niece Nora (David) Dybdal and many other family and friends that will miss him dearly. Jeff will join his parents, Jeffrey and Amy Shrum, in heaven. A private burial will be held for Family at Quantico National Cemetery on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A memorial service will be held for family members and their guests along with his church family at Hope Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 6:00 by invitation only due to current social distancing restrictions. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Mary Washington Hospice at 2600 Mary Washington Blvd., Fredericksburg VA, 22401. By phone at (540)741-1512 or online at mwhc.com (donate). Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
