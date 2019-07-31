Nancy R. Sielski, 75, of Fredericksburg, passed away at her home on Friday, July 26, 2019. Nancy was a native of Fredericksburg and a graduate of James Monroe High School, class of 1962 and from Mary Washington College. She was an employee of Spotsylvania County Public Schools for over 25 years. Nancy was a member of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church and St. George's Episcopal Church. She was a member of Cherry Tree Garden Club, Fredericksburg Women's Club, and past PTA president of Montfort Academy. Nancy also was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and Mary Washington Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Nancy loved the ocean, flower gardens, to laugh, talk and smile. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Edward Sielski; children Bill Sielski (Courtney) and John Sielski (Jen); grandchildren William, Ethan, Elizabeth, Ty, and Fallon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Evelyn Redgrave; and brother Douglas Redgrave. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, August 2. Interment will follow in Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org and/or St. George's Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, 22401. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.