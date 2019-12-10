E. Sylvester Silver, 102, of Stafford County passed away in peace on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Hughes Home. A lifelong resident of Stafford, Mr. Silver was born July 31, 1917 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was brought home to the family farm in Stafford where he lived and worked his entire life. He and his brother John were the third generation to farm the family farm. In 1951, he and John established Silver Brothers, which later became Silver Ridge Farm. He will be remembered as a diligent, hardworking, honest farmer. A member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church for 86 years, he served in many leadership roles, but perhaps his favorite was being a Sunday morning greeter. He really enjoyed meeting people and liked thinking of varied ways to remember their names. He participated in a church mission trip to Haiti in 1984 and was elected a lifetime Deacon in 1990. He served on the Stafford Board of Equalization and was a county supervisor from 1972-1975. Survivors include his son, Jerry Silver (Vicki); daughter-in-law Anne K. Silver; grandchildren Susan S. Ellefson (Dave), E. Michael Silver (Erin), Constance W. Silver and Sarah S. Eastman (Sean); great-grandsons Davis and Isaac Silver; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian A. Silver; son Ron C. Silver; and seven siblings. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, December 12 at Oak Hill Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, Va 22401. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.