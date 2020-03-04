81, of Fredericksburg VA departed this life on Saturday, February 29,2020 in Gove County KS. Carl was born on May 21, 1938 in Elsie, NE to Richard and Laura Silvrants. Carl was truly a man of all trades as there was nothing he couldn't do with perfection. Carl was most known for being one of the best mechanics around. People would bring their vehicles hundreds of miles to have only "the best" work on them. Carl was also an Air Force veteran and a real life cowboy. Carl was proceeded in death by his parents Richard and Laura Silvrants, his first wife Gloria Kay, his second wife Peggy Jean, and his brother-in-law Richard "Dick" White. Carl is survived his long time friend and companion Carolyn Brown of Frederkcisburg VA; his brother Ronald (Kay) of Spokane WA, his sister MaryEllen White of Burlington CO; his children Carl (Lynnette) of Emory TX, Richard (Jacqueline) of Stafford VA, Gloria (Darien) of Spotsylvania, VA; his grandchildren Jared (Jordan), Amanda, Darien, Robert, Alexander, and Marshal; his great-grandchildren Hunter, Jett, and Kage; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Carl will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Littleton CO. A memorial mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Spotsylvania VA on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00 am. "Eternal rest grant to them, oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."