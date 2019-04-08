Brenda Simmons, 70, passed away at VCU April 3, 2019. She is survived by, partner, Kenny Nash; daughters, Lisa, Patricia, Kimberly, and Michelle; eight grandbabies, and four great-grandbabies. A viewing and ceremony will be held April 10, 2019, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home.
