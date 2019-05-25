Michael Simms, Sr., 56, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Knoxville, Tenn. Mr. Simms had a career in home improvement. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and loved spending time with family and friends. Mr. Simms was also a Redskins fan. Survivors include his two children, Michael Simms, Jr. and Michelle Washington (Scott); grandchildren Josh, Michael, Ashton, and Ethan; and siblings Debra Payne (Tommy), Victor Simms, Bobby Simms, and Junior Simms. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnett and Emma Simms and son Brian Sinclair. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Services will be private. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.