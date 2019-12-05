Paul Allison Simms Sr., 88, of Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville died on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his residence. Born March 29, 1931 in Washington, D. C. he was the son of the late Edith McDowell Simms. He was a Army Veteran, and retired electrician of Amtrack. He is survived by his wife Alice Morgan Simms of Unionville; seven daughters Linda, Theresa, Dorene, Vanesa, Paula, Lasonya, and Yoleta; six sons Paul Jr, William, Tyrone, DePaul, Phillip, and Stanley; 24 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and 12 great great grandchildren. A memorial funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Orange Church of Christ. Interment will be private. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.