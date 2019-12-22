Harrison Manley Simpson, 68, of Fredericksburg, threw off his mantle of pain on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. Harrison was born on June 11, 1951. He graduated from Old Dominion University in 1974 with a BS in Education and History and taught middle school history in Stafford County until 1979. Harrison was a Manager/Broker for Mount Vernon Realty from 19831990 after which he and his brother founded Simpson & Associates Realtors, later becoming BHHS Simpson, Realtors. He managed the office as the Broker until his passing. Harrison was a past President of Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors (FAAR), Realtor of the Year, and received the President's Award for Excellence from the Virginia Association of Realtors. He served on the FAAR Board of Directors and many state and local committees. Harrison's love of teaching continued as an Instructor for Mosely Real Estate Schools. Harrison had deep roots in Stafford County, tracing his antecedents to 1683. His grandfather, James P. Simpson, rode with Mosby in the Civil war. Harrison and Claire traveled extensively with close friends visiting the Outer Banks, the Caribbean and Europe. Renowned for his kindness and hospitality, many special summer days were spent poolside where Harrison manned the grill. Harrison loved being surrounded by his friends, trading corny jokes and casual conversation. He was a member of the Virginia Gentlemen, the Order of Mirth, and the Rotary Club, where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. He is survived by Claire Doxzon Simpson, his devoted wife of forty years and their furry family, Winston and Bentley. He will undoubtedly be greeted in heaven by the dogs who loved him here, BJ, Katie, Mickey, Smokey, Belle, Keller, Zoey, Chloe, and especially George Wookie. Harrison is also survived by his sister, Judith Forrest of Sierra Vista, AZ, and her children, Caroline, Joseph, Lori, Martin, and Patricia; his brother. John T. Simpson, Jr. (Julie) and their children, Trey and Cara; niece and nephew Sam and Emily Doxzon; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, John T. Simpson Sr. and Lois Mundy Simpson. The family sends special thanks to the staff at the Intensive Care Unit at Mary Washington Hospital for their care and compassion. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Sydnor Hall. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. George's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the area SPCA of your choice or St. George's The Table Food Ministry, 905 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. "Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing the to thy rest." Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
