Nancy Ann Sims, 77, of Stafford County passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mrs. Sims was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a retired paralegal from Stafford and Spotsylvania County. Mrs. Sims enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Michael Sims; two children, David Sims (Joan) and Leslie Jaworowski (Dan); grandchildren Zachary, Mason, Michael and Lauren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helena Mandabach; three sisters and one brother. The family will receive friends at 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 22 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.