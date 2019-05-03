Richard (Rich) Sindelar rested in the arms of the Lord May 1st, 2019. Rich was born in Chicago, IL on January 19, 1942, and pre-deceased by his parents, Frank and Florence Sindelar. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucille (Lucy) Sindelar of 48 years. Also by his loving sister Carol and husband Keith Muller of Summerfield, FL. daughters; Lisa Miller and husband David and Lynnette Hudson, both of Plano, TX; his sons, Todd Sindelar and wife Jennifer of King George VA, John and wife Donna Sindelar, of Sugar Grove, IL and Rich and wife Amy Sindelar, of Pace, FL. He was so proud of his children and seven grandchildren, Hanniel, Jonathan, Sarah, Lexi, Paige, Jake, and Maya; they always made him smile. He was a kindhearted soul with a keen sense of humor who could talk to anyone about anything. Rich had a passion for collecting and restoring things; he saw the value in what others may just pass by. He and his wife, Lucy, spent many years traveling and searching for antiques as a hobby and a business. From his youth, he had an entrepreneurial spirit, and loved working with his hands and finding ways to share his ideas. He found joy in working at various places after retirement from IBM after over 30 years, working as a Senior Electro-Mechanical Technician. He was active in the Colonial Beach Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon and as a coordinator alongside his wife in the Food Pantry Ministry. Rich always extended a helping hand to his family, friends, and neighbors. Rich also played baseball for the AAA Orioles in Rochester, NY and was a Youth National Champion in Small Bore Rifle. A memorial service will be held at Colonial Beach Baptist Church, 10 Garfield Ave, Colonial Beach, VA at 11AM on Saturday, May 4th.