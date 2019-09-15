Stephanie Chantia Sinlock, 54, of Woodford, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Alexandria, she was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine "Kitty" O'Neil and a brother, John Wesley "Bubba" O'Neil. She was a loving wife, mother and sister. Survivors include her husband, Alexander John Sinlock, Jr.; two children, Seth Sinlock and Tyler Girsham and her husband, Johnathan; a sister, Jacqueline Brady and her twin sister, Shawndria Kitzmiller; three brothers, Michael Scott O'Neill, Thomas Francis O'Neil and Patrick Kelly O'Neil and a grandson, Luke Girsham. A visitation will be held 6:30-8:30 with a Rosary service at 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A Mass will be held 11:00 AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Mary of the Annunciation in Ladysmith. Burial will follow in St. Cyril and Methodius, Paige Road, Woodford. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.