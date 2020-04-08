Martha Lynn Sisk, 79, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She spent her early years in Cowpens, South Carolina. Her Family later moved to Erwin, Tennessee. She Graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1959 and was a member of the high school band. Martha attended Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, Tennessee for two years before transferring to East Tennessee State University. She graduated in 1963 with a B.S. in English. She married 2nd St. Fred Sisk and they were stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Her teaching career began at a nearby Indian reservation. After leaving the military they moved to Washington D.C. where her husband was employed by the U.S. government. Martha was employed by the Prince William County School System for 25 years. During the summers she returned to East Tennessee state University to work on a Masters Degree in Special Education. She graduated in 1975. Over the years Martha held several positions in the school system. First, as a first-grade teacher, then as a resource teacher doing testing for disabilities and finally as a visiting teacher for the home environment. She retired in 1991. After retirement, Martha worked for the Community Services Board and then as a tour guide at Kenmore. She spent ten years also at the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Her final position was a docent at Belmont-Gari Melchers Estate. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden. Please be aware that due to the COVID-19 virus, attendance will be limited, but services will be streamed online through the Found and Sons website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.