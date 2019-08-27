Gwendolyn Murphy Sisson, 92, of Montross, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was the owner/operator of Wakefield Furniture Co. and the widow of Hugh Lee Sisson. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Tappahannock, VA. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Westmoreland County Museum for the benefit of the Wakefield Sign, PO Box 247, Montross, VA 22520 or St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.