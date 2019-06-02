Terry B. Skaggs, 62, of Spotsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital surrounded by his family. Terry was a devoted husband, loving father, and a devoted Christian. Terry's greatest joy was time spent with his family and listening to his sons play music. He unselfishly cared for everyone and always put others first. Terry took great pride and enjoyment in his career at Lockheed Martin and loved his work family. Survivors include his wife, Carey Skaggs; children Jason Skaggs (Alyssa) and Troy Skaggs (Isabella Hergenrother); brother Kevin Skaggs (Nancy) of DeSoto, Mo.; brother-in-law Henry Iddings of Caroline County; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arthur Skaggs and Juanita Hallmark; and his sister Janet Iddings. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Highway Assembly of God, 2221 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg 22401. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association- DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 West Gude Dr., Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or at www.alsinfo.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com