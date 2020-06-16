Edith "Pat" Patricia Skinner of Locust Grove departed this life surrounded by family at home on June 12, 2020. She was 87 years old. She leaves behind her loving husband and high school sweetheart of 67 years, John. Shortly after her graduation from James Monroe High School in 1950, they ran Charles St. Market together for over 40 years; during which time they formed lifelong bonds with many of their customers. She had a strong faith in the Lord and was a founding member of Grace Fellowship Church. Pat was always known for her kind heart and great sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Salata Pritchett, daughter Donna Skinner, sister Gladys Spindle, and brothers Lee Pritchett and Jack Pritchett. She is survived by her sons Doug Skinner (Ruthie) and Jay Skinner (Rhonda), grandchildren Mike Skinner, Donna Douglyn Thompson (Kevin), Katie Skinner, five step-grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. The family offers their thanks to the incredible service received from Flying Angels of Lake of the Woods, Capital Caring Hospice, and Johnsons Funeral Home. All services will be private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
