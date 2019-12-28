Henry Edwards "Eddie" Skinner Henry Edwards "Eddie" Skinner, 71, of McGaheysville, Va., went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, December, 25, 2019, at the University of Virginia of Medical Center in Charlottesville. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor J.O. Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
