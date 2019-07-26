Wayne Whitmore Skinner, 85, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 22, 2019. Wayne was born in Stafford on August 19, 1933 to George and Elizabeth Skinner. He graduated from Falmouth High School in 1951. After, his career in construction was interrupted by a stint in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves during and after the Korean War. Wayne retired from Clark Construction Company in 2014 as a Senior Superintendent. Wayne was an avid member of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, the Fredericksburg Rod and Gun Club, and the Cavalier Club. He was a member and past president of the Mary Washington Chapter of AHEPA and a member of the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church of Fredericksburg. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Swann Skinner; three brothers James, John (Pat), and Kenneth (Carol), all of Fredericksburg; and countless nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ann Denson, Lois Purks, Hazel Weedon, Nellie Pugh, and Aubrey Skinner. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Trisagion service will be held at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Rd., Fredericksburg, Va. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens with a makaria (luncheon) at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nativity of Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.