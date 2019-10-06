Theresa Ann "Bubbles" Sloan, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with her family by her side. Loving wife of Willie Sloan, Sr., devoted mother of Lisa (Edward) Blankenship, Theresa, Willie, Jr., Robert, Kevin and April Sloan; cherished grandmother of 33 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Adam, Brian and Sue Jacobs. She is predeceased by her parents, Rosie Lee (Jacobs) and Dollie Bryant. Relatives and friends are invited to Theresa's visitation on Tuesday, October 8 at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA from 6-8 PM and where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at 12:30 PM. Interment will immediately follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences and fond memories of "Bubbles" may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com