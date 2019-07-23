Charles Edward Smallwood Sr, a hard working and devoted family man passed away July 18th at the age of 56. Charles, better known as "Hoppy" to just about anyone from DC to the Fredericksburg area and "Pop" to the grandkids was born February 13th, 1963 in Norfolk, Va. He was preceded in death by his father; William R. Smallwood Sr, his mother; Norma Smallwood and his love of over 25 years, Bev. Hoppy worked many years at The Department of State as a contractor. He had an ability to generally fix anything. He could paint with a roller and make it look powder coated! He loved a vast range of music from Merle Haggard/Johnny Cash to Gwen Stefani/Pink. His interests included watching sports, fishing and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He is survived by seven children; Charlie, Jennifer, Karli, Kylie, Dawn (Josh), Jenn (Robert) and TJ as well as a brother; William R. Smallwood Jr, a sister; Jean Clark, a niece and nephew and several grandkids. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 25th @ 130pm at Salem Fields Community Church.