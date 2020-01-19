Thomas Neville Smallwood, Sr., of Colonial Beach, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Spotsylvania Medical Center. He was born in Upperville, VA to parents Samuel Frederick Smallwood and Agnes May Hawes Smallwood. Tom, formerly of Loudon County, moved to Oak Grove in 1992. He was an avid bowler and served four years with the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Tom loved his dog "Puppers". Tom is survived by Barbara Smallwood, his loving wife of 63 years; son Thomas Smallwood, Jr. (Janet); granddaughters Jessie Smallwood and Whitney Woodring (Jeremy), great-granddaughters Kara and Willa Woodring and Laurel Smallwood. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1pm, at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Oak Grove, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Peters Episcopal Church, Oak Grove or the Colonial Beach Rescue Squad, Colonial Beach. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.