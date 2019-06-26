Ashley James "Ash" Smith, Sr., 39 of Colonial Beach passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in Mary Washington Hospital after a long battle with M.S. Ash is survived by his son, Ashley James "A.J." Smith, Jr.; his parents, Paul and Desiree Smith; his brother, Jeremiah Smith and wife Alyssa; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Ponsart and several aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews and cousins. A celebration of his life will take place later at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Follow www.storkefuneralhome.com for date and time updates.