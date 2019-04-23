Catherine C. Smith, 68, of Unionville, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Born in Charlottesville, VA on November 21, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Herbert L. Crickenberger and Eva C. Titus. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Charles W. Smith; children, Stacey S. Wyatt (MaryAnn) of Springfield, MO, Chuckie Smith (Wendie) of Rhoadesville VA, Tracy S. Stokes (Randy) of Louisa VA and Stacy N. Smith (Krystal) of Louisa VA; daughter-in-law, Frannie P. Smith; siblings, Jeannie Coley (David) of Tulsa, OK, Howard Crickenberger (Cathy) of Unionville, VA and Diane Justus (Berman) of Louisa, VA; grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Alicia Wyatt, Cameron Fox, Taylor Smith and Quintin Smith; great-grandchildren, Makenzie Smith and Nova Brooks; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Juanita (Cookie) Jenkins. In addition to her parents, Catherine was also preceded in death by step-father, Don Titus and brother, Ervin Crickenberger. Catherine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a retired bookkeeper from C&D Drainfield Service in Unionville, VA. A visitation will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville. Reverend Tim Atkins and Reverend Wayne Scott will officiate the service. Pallbearers for the service will be Donald Blough, Tony Harlow, Steven Watson, Kenneth Yount, Michael Smith, Eric Washington, Michael Blough, and Matthew Blough. A reception will follow at Rhoadesville Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.