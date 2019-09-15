MSG David (Dave) Smith Master Sergeant David (Dave) Eric Smith (Ret.), age 60, passed away at home on Sunday, August the 18th following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Dave was born on February 16, 1959 in Brasstown, NC. After high school Dave joined the US Air Force and was discharged honorably in 1992 and also served in the 29th Infantry Brigade. In 1996, Dave continued his service by joining the Virginia Army National Guard as a recruiter with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion until his retirement in 2014. Dave continued to serve working part time at the Fort AP Hill Armory until March of this year. To those who knew Dave he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, as well as a loyal and caring friend. He is proceeded in death by his parents Eula and Arval Smith, and his sister Beverly Ester. He is survived by his spouse, Sonia L Smith; his children, Alex, Daniel, Eric, Chris, Jenny, Chelsea, and Taylor; his sisters and brother, Linda, Barbara, Wanda and Roger. In addition, he is survived by multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dave was an avid fisherman, motorcyclist, golfer and handyman. He loved music, working around his home and yard or just spending time with friends and family. He was the type of person you could count on to lend a hand if needed. A service is planned to celebrate and commemorate MSG Smith's life with Military honors between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday, September 21st at the Bowling Green United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, VA.