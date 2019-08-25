Lucy Patricia Smith Dickenson, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include her children, David Ray Lee, Jr. and Charles Michael Lee (Kim); grandchildren Tonya, Kacie, Nikki, Timmy, and Heather; seven great-grandchildren; siblings Garnett Lee Smith and Elsie Mae Smith Lettner; her beloved dog, Zoe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odotha P. Dickenson; daughter Lacy Carol Lee; and parents Garnett and Lacy Smith. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Clore Family Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.