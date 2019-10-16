On August 29 at the age of 73, Gail W Smith of Senatobia, MS peacefully passed from this world at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill H Smith and parents, Alice and Bobby Walker. Gail and Bill happily called Virginia their home for over 40 years. After living in Japan and then Memphis, they lived in Bowling Green, VA for six years before settling in Fredericksburg. Gail received her Masters in Special Education from the University of Memphis and was a Special Education Resource teacher in many schools throughout Stafford County for over 30 years. Her students were always a source of joy for her. Four years ago, she and Bill decided it was time to return to Mississippi to be closer to family. The move was not without regret as Gail made many beautiful, lifelong friendships in Fredericksburg and never ceased missing them. She enjoyed many activities with her friends including lunches, golf, dinners, cards, antiquing, and trips to the Outer Banks. She did not miss the clay soil of VA as gardening was one of her passions along with cooking and decorating. The short years following her return home were filled with love, laughter, pain and loss. She is survived by her sisters Alice Wright, Sally Webb, brother-in-law John Webb, and many loving nieces, nephews and grand nephews all of whom will forever miss her. Services were held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. graveside in Bethesda Cemetery in Senatobia, MS. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.