Gregory Neal Smith (age 61) passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born on September 15, 1958 in Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Villalobos, step-daughter, Cori Hogg, step-son, Chris Jones and two beautiful granddaughters. He is also survived by his siblings, Renee, Kathy, Wendy and Todd along with many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in Michigan in 1976, when he later went off to be in the US NAVY in 1980. Greg joined the navy and was acknowledged for all his hard work and dedication. In October of 1983 he became Sailor of the Quarter and was recognized for being a Young Petty Officer and was chosen personnel activity detachment in Yorktown. He was assigned to administrative, legal and supply functions of PSD. He later moved to Virginia over twenty years ago and has been working for the government in computer engineering. He loved the outdoors and riding his motorcycles. He had a loving heart and passion for his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his compassionate personality, loving heart and soul and his smile that lit up the room. A graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on Thursday, October 24th at 11 AM. Please assemble no later than 10:45 AM. Online condolences and fond memories of Greg may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com