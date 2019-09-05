Jewel Sullivan Smith, 74, of Fredericksburg, and a devoted wife and mother of three children, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Jewel was born on December 14, 1944 in Fredericksburg to Ralph and Hilda Sullivan. She received her nursing degree from Richmond Memorial and was a well-respected and dedicated R.N. for more than fifty years. In her retirement years, Jewel filled her time with reading, puzzles, shopping and spending time with family. Jewel was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger S. Smith. Together they raised two sons Stephen G. Smith (Patty), Jason D. Smith (Ellen) and a daughter Heather M. Powell (Othello). Jewel was an extremely devoted grandmother to seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren were a source of great pride to her and she spent much of her later years supporting them in their various activities. She was, unapologetically, their biggest cheerleader. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.