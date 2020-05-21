John Aaron Smith departed this life on May 13, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Pearl; daughter, Deirdra; grandson, Leon Townsend; and two stepchildren, Eddie Dowdell (Stephanie) and Catherine Dowdell (Lewis). Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service and interment will be held in Scotland Neck, NC. COVID-19 procedures will be followed.

