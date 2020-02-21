Lorene Asseff Smith, 76, of Fredericksburg, departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital. Lorene was born in Charleston, WV, on February 24, 1943, and was the daughter of William and Saloomeh Asseff. Lorene was a graduate of Charleston High School and attended Morris Harvey College where she met her husband, Benjamin M. Smith, Jr., ("Benny"). The two were married in 1961 and have been married for 57 years. Lorene and Benny have two children, Leila H. Kilgore and Benjamin M. Smith, III, who were raised by their loving parents in Youngstown, OH. She cared faithfully for her children while Benny attended law school and she ensured that her children were well educated, both following their father Benny into the practice of law. Lorene and Benny relocated with their family to Fredericksburg in 1991. In addition to being a homemaker and caring for her family, Lorene sold fine men's clothing and ensured that her family was well dressed. Lorene is survived by her loving husband, Benny; children Leila H. Kilgore and Benjamin M. Smith (Linda); her grandchildren, Lauren Haley Smith and Ashley Taylor Smith; her nieces and nephews, John Michael Asseff, Nicki Asseff, Andy Bashara, Tony Bashara, Jackie Bashara, Robert Colebank, and Leigh Ann Colebank Kirk; as well as other family and many friends. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the 718 Venue at 718 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 23 at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to your locate pet rescue, if flowers or other well wishes are preferred send to Covenant Funeral Service at 4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA, 22408. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.