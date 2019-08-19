Mary Elizabeth Smith, 97, of Spotsylvania County went to be her heavenly father on Friday, August 16, 2019. Mrs. Smith and her late husband walked every day for many years. She was an avid bird watcher and loved flowers and butterflies. Mrs. Smith loved to cook for family and friends. Mrs. Smith worked at Chancellor Elementary School and was best known as the "Ice Cream Lady." She was a member of Zoan Baptist Church for 44 years and then a member of Chancellor Baptist Church for 20 plus years. Mrs. Smith had a special place in her heart for all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter and friend, Peggy A. Cowan (Gueron); grandchildren Shane Smith (Sharon), Marc Smith (Gina), Tara Limbrick (Bobby), Heather Thompson (Carey), Amanda Henson (Joshua), Gueron Cowan, Robert Cowan, and Wendy Dukes (David); 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandsons; sister Clara Volm; brother Clyde Wolfrey; sisters-in-law Arnell Steckler, Lorrace Coe and Catherine Smith; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll C. Smith; son Carroll C. Smith, Jr.; and grandson Carroll Wayne. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 22 at Chancellor Baptist Church. The family will meet with friends two hours before the service at the church. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Chancellor Baptist Church Building Fund, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of one's choice. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.