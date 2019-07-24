Paul L. Smith of Lake of the Woods died July 18, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital following a lengthy illness. Paul was born in Person Co., North Carolina on February 8, 1942 to Elbert Monroe and Vera Cash Smith. He attended Elon College and received a B.S. degree from Pembroke State College and M.Ed. from the University of Virginia. In 1965, after graduating from college, Paul came to Virginia to teach and coach at Spotsylvania High School. He later was vice-principal at John J. Wright Middle School. After leaving education, Paul owned and operated convenience stores in Spotsylvania. Paul had a career in commercial real estate with Highs Dairy Stores, Silver Companies, and W.J. Vakos Company. Paul retired at age 67, but after a short while returned to Silver Companies working until health issues forced him to stop in 2018. Paul was a faithful member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church for more than forty years and loved his church family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Williams Smith; their children, Mark and Susan Smith, Matthew Smith, Mollie and Jon Gross; and grandson William "Billy" Gross. Paul is also survived by his six brothers and sisters, their families, and three aunts and an uncle. Also surviving Paul are six brother and sisters-in-law and their families. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310-A Old Plank Road, Fredericksburg VA, 22407. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake of the Woods Fire and Rescue, 104 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove VA 22508, Tabernacle United Methodist Church building fund, or to a charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.