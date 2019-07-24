Trustee Linwood "Earl" Smith, Sr., 76 of Woodford, Virginia, transitioned on July 21, 2019, at Carriage Hill Health and Rehab Center. Trustee Smith is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn; four children, Lisa, Linwood, Linard, and Lynnita; sister, Mimie; brother, Herman "Roy"; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at noon at Beulah Baptist Church, 5216 Arcadia Road, Woodford, Virginia, with the viewing for one hour prior to the service.