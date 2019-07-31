Willie "Wee Wee" Smith, 95, graduated to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from his earthly home in Woodford, VA, less than a mile from where he was born in a small farmhouse. One of 11 children born to John and Willie Smith, "Wee Wee" is the last to pass away, ending a generation of hard-working, fun-loving Smiths. Willie was born in 1924 and attended C.T. Smith School in Ladysmith before dropping out to help earn income for the family. One of his first paying jobs was to plow a seven acre field with a mule and hand plow. It took three days and he was paid $7. He then walked to Guinea and used his earnings to buy groceries for the family and a dish as a surprise for his mom. He joined the US Navy in 1943 and was assigned to the Naval Receiving Station in Anacostia, MD. While serving there, he met the love of his life, Maradell Pine from Illinois. They married in 1944 and remained happily married for 72 years, when Maradell passed away. Willie became certified as an electrician after leaving the Navy and was eventually promoted to electrical superintendent of major construction projects for E.C. Ernst, including: Atomic Energy Commission, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Federal Triangle, Mall Tunnel, and the VA Medical Center in Richmond. He received Exceptional Craftsman Awards from the Washington Builders Association for two of his projects. Willie accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at Hillcrest Heights Baptist Church in MD in the late 50s, and subsequently served as Sunday School teacher and Deacon among other ministries. Willie retired to Woodford in 1984 and became an active member of Round Oak Baptist Church. He and Maradell traveled the U.S., enjoying the beauty of our federal parks. Another passion of Willie's was country music. In the 1950's, Willie had his own country music band and radio show on WPGC in Prince George's County, MD. One featured guest was Roy Clark who sang and played his first on-air song on Willie's radio show. Survivors include his son and wife, Ronald L. and Mitzi Smith of Melbourne, FL; son Raymond F. Smith of Ft. Washington, MD; daughter Roxanne M. Smith of Woodford; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Willie was preceded in death by his wife, Maradell, a son, John Roderick Smith, and 10 brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A celebration service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. After the services, friends and family are invited to a fellowship dinner at Round Oak Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Rd. Woodford, VA 22580. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.