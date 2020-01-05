Jay Clifford Smout, 91, of Fredericksburg, died on December 23, 2019 in Fredericksburg, of causes incident to age. Jay was born on November 13, 1928, in Ogden, UT to Clifford John and Marzula Jane Robson Smout. He was raised on the Smout dairy farm in Slaterville. Jay married Fayrene Dietert on November 7, 1955, in Corona, CA. In 1947, Jay joined the Navy at age 18 and served on active duty for 31 years where he advanced in rank from Seaman Apprentice to Captain, Medical Service Corps, U.S. Navy. During the Korean War, he served as a hospital corpsman with the First Marine Division, Seventh Regiment (1950-1951), participating in the Inchon amphibious assault (September 1950) and the Chosin Reservoir Campaign (November to December 1950). At the time of Jay's retirement from the Navy in 1978, he was Commanding Officer, Naval Hospital, Oak Harbor, Washington, the first non-physician to serve in that capacity. Jay's personal military decorations include a Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat 'V' (two awards), Presidential Unit Citation (two awards), and Navy Good Conduct Medal. Following his Navy career, Jay began a second career in health profession education, with faculty appointments at Saint Joseph's College, Standish, ME (adjunct 1988-2001); University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX (1978-1982); Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC (1988-1990); and East Carolina University Medical Center, Greenville, NC (1990-1993). During his tenure at East Carolina, he edited the first model national curriculum for residency training in surgery. Jay graduated from Weber High School, Ogden, Utah, class of 1946; George Washington University, BA and MA, 1964; and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Ph.D., 1988. During his later years, Jay was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as Bishop's Counselor, Ward Finance Clerk, Quorum Teacher, and Family History Center worker, among other callings. Jay is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Fayrene, of Fredericksburg; son Robert (Eileen), of Arlington; daughter, Rhana (Paul) Paris, Kill Devil Hills, NC; and three grandchildren, Jacob, Shelby and Juli; brothers Curtis Smout, of Riverdale, UT and James Smout (Vicki), of Scottsdale, AZ; and a sister-in-law, Shirley, of Slaterville, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Myrna Meyerhoffer; and brother Ronald. Captain Smout will be buried with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery following a chapel service at Ft. Myer. In lieu of flowers, donations in the family's name to the Alzheimer's Association will be appreciated: https://www.alz.org/; 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.