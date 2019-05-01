Christine Snellings, 91, of Stafford County passed away April 27, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mrs. Snellings was a secretary at Stafford High School for 24 years. She was a lifetime member at Hull's Memorial Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for 33 years. Mrs. Snellings was an avid sports fan and loved her church family immensely. Survivors include her two daughters, Gail Shelton (Okey) and Karen Schleifer (Barry); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston W. Snellings, two sisters, and three brothers. The family would like to thank HeartFields Assisted Living for the wonderful care she received as a resident for the past three years. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Hull's Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Breaking
Funeral Homes
A family owned, full service florist
Flowers & Gifts
540-825-4440
A family owned, full service florist