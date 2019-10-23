John F. Snellings, 93, of Fredericksburg passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home. John was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Europe during World War II. After his service in the military he returned to the Fredericksburg area and married his wife of 48 years, Rose Marie Payne Snellings. He worked with a great team of individuals at the FBI Academy for 38 years and upon his retirement, he took his skills and became a Jack of all trades, helping the people in the community that he loved. John was a lifelong member of Hulls Memorial Baptist Church and helped with the building of the church. At his passing he was a Deacon Emeritus and also served as a Deacon, teacher, in the choir, in the Brotherhood and with multiple church committees. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Mary Washington Hospital and Mary Washington Hospice. Survivors include his wife, Audrey Cote Snellings; six children, Gina Marie Snellings Jacobs (Jake), John F. Snellings, Jr., Beverley Suhre (Tony), Cindy Trant (Brian), Donna Northern (Bobby), and Rhonda Giugliano (Peter); three grandchildren, Brittany Leigh Snellings, Hunter Morgan Snellings, and MacKenzie Brooke Snellings; sister Betty Lou Shackleford; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mamie Snellings; wife, Rose Marie Payne Snellings and 11 brothers and sisters. A service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 26 at Hulls Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hulls Memorial Baptist Church, the Capital Reserve Fund, 420 Enon Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com