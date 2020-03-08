William Preston "Buck" Snellings, 77, of Fredericksburg went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020. In his younger years Buck worked as a writer/photographer for the Free Lance Star and was a Civil Engineer. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and all around outdoorsman. He was known for his wit and will be missed by many, family and friends alike. Buck is survived by his children W. "Ross" Snellings and Traci East (David); grandfather of five to Curtis, Justin, and Jessica Snellings, and Hailey and Kiley East; two great-grandchildren; and brother Gary Snellings. He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Payne Snellings. Services will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.