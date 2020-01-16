Harry Burton Snoke, Jr., 65, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his wife, Crystal Lynn Snoke; children Anthony Snoke (Heather), Angelo Snoke (Leanne), and Dalisa Snoke; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Maria Snoke. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.