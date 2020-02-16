Margareta Schneider Snook, 94, of Ruther Glen passed Sat. Feb. 8, 2020 at her home in Ladysmith, VA. Born in Germany, she was the widow of James Ernest Snook. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas E. Snook (Carolyn) and James E. Snook (Joanne); and four grandchildren, Randy Snook, Susen Weaver (Jeff) Samantha Herron (Derrick); and Stephen Snook. Per Margareta's wishes she will be cremated and have a private service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Ladysmith Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.