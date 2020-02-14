Jean Gulatsi Snow, 72, of Fredericksburg, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Jean was born on November 1, 1947 to Richard and Doris Gulatsi. She graduated from Shippensburg University, where she met her husband, Robert. Jean retired from Anne Arundel County Public Schools in MD. Survivors include her two sons, Michael and Jeffery Snow; mother Doris Gulatsi; sister Carol Paiva; daughter-in-law Kristie; and brother-in-law Charles Snow (Karen). She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Snow; father Richard Gulatsi; and brother John Gulatsi. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday February 15 at The Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church's parlor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg to support the mission trips fund. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
