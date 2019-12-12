Robert Burton Snow, Jr., 72, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Robert was born on April 3, 1947 to Robert Sr. and Adele Snow in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School and attended Shippensburg University, where he met his wife and graduated to begin a career in education, teaching science. Robert had a career with the Anne Arundel County Public Schools in MD and retired in 1999. He spent his post-teaching years working as a substitute teacher in the Fredericksburg area. Robert was a handyman, working with his church on mission trips, as well as Habitat for Humanity, and much more. He loved being outdoors and on the water, Robert spent a lot of time kayaking. Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean Snow; his two sons, Michael and Jeffery Snow; daughter-in-law Kristie; and brother Charles Snow (Karen). The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12 in the church parlor at The Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg, 304 George St. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13 at the Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg to support the mission trips Robert enjoyed. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.