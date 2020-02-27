Richard C. Snow, Jr., 63, of King George, VA passed peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020. Richard was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2017. As a child of a Navy military officer, he lived in Japan, California, Georgia, Connecticut, and Midway Island before moving to Dahlgren, VA in 1971. He graduated Class of 1975 from King George High School. He attended Shenandoah University and later lived in Washington D.C. In 1993, he and his wife moved to King George, VA to raise their family. Richard was a real estate broker and founder of EXIT Realty Expertise. He was a life-long entrepreneur and leader who mentored many and will be remembered for his honesty and integrity. He had a passion for woodworking, photography, cooking, and winemaking. He had a deep connection with nature and enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing, crabbing, and bicycling (including a cross-country trip from VA to CA). Above all, Richard cherished time spent with family. A life lived fully to the end, yet taken too soon. Among his survivors are his wife of 30 years, Julia Snow; parents Richard Snow, Sr. (Shirley) and Maura Snow (companion Sherwood Moore); son Daniel Snow; daughter Clara Snow; sister Laura Yarus (Harvey); and brothers Conrad Snow (Ana), Jon Snow, and Chris Snow (Sarah). He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and one great-nephew. A memorial service will take place this Sunday, March 1st at 3:00 pm, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, King George, VA. Online condolences may be left for the family at storkefuneralhome.com. A longer obituary and information regarding memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may also be found here.
