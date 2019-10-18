Francis J. "Jim" Snyder, 79, of Stafford, passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Jim was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jean (Greiner); daughter Lisa (Mark) DeCourcey; son Robert Snyder (Sherril); grandchildren Jacob (Amy), Shannon, and Julie DeCourcey; sisters Margaret Agentis (Tim) and Trudy Ryan; brothers James Ryan (Becky) and John Ryan; as well as many loving extended family members. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A celebration of life will be held at Stafford Crossing Community Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the building fund of Stafford Crossing Community Church, 1420 Forbes St., Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.