Joseph James Solomon, age 41, of Stafford, VA went to be with our Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 17, 1978 in Honolulu, Hawaii the son of James Michael and Jocelyn Berkeley Solomon. He was a member of the St. William of York Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jocelyn Berkeley Solomon Survivors include his father, James "Jim" Solomon; one sister, Jennifer Cooper, husband Matthew, nephew Ethan, Joey, Gabriel, and Charlie, niece Cecilia of Winchester, VA; his grandmother, Joan Panza. A funeral mass will be held at St. William of York Catholic Church on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00pm. Interment will be in Winchester at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. William of York Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com
