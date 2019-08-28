Larry William Sours, 68, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home. Mr. Sours loved going to auctions, antique stores, riding his tractor and listening to Gospel music. Survivors include his wife, Alice D. Sours; children Corey Sours (Becky), Emily Brown (Ed) and Justin Sours (Jean); grandchildren Senja, Kayla, Aidan, Mayumi, and Biboy; his mother, Jeannette Marks; siblings Donnie Sours (Debbie), Steve Sours, and Linda Ferguson; sisters-in-law Jeanne Caldwell and Carolyn Wheat; brother-in-law George Denning; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Sours. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org/give; or Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.