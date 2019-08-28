Gloria S. Southall, 78, resident of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Gloria worked at Cox and Johnson Insurance for more than 30 years. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, to all whose lives she touched. Gloria instilled strong values that have served her family well. She treasured her family and embraced every moment. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love for them. She is survived by her children, Beril Southall Jr. (Cheryl) and Donna Torrey (Edwin); grandchildren Ronald Withers Jr. (Carrie), Stephanie Hiner (Chad), Emily Torrey and Madeline Southall; Six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Beril Southall. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.