Gladys Marie Southern, of Locust Grove, VA died May 2nd at Mary Washington Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born on December 4, 1936, in Richwood, West Virginia where she spent her early years, along with her 4 siblings, Donald Davis, Edna Dubell, Carl Davis and Nancy Martinez. Her sister, Nancy Martinez of California, is the only surviving member of her immediate family. During her life Gladys worked as a school bus driver and clerk at Spotsylvania Courthouse. She was a lively, energetic and generous woman who enjoyed gardening, square dancing, golf and bowling. Her love for her children, family and friends was unconditional and constant. Gladys will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Gladys leaves behind her loving companion, Vince Cusack; son, Don and his wife Linda; daughter, Jean and her husband, Rick; grandson, Sam and wife Shyanne; great grandsons River and Charlie. Gladys's husband, Don Sr., predeceased her. Online condolences and fond memories of Gladys may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.
