Marian Beasley Southworth, 84, of Ruther Glen, died Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Caroline, she was the widow of Otis Leroy Southworth. She is survived by a son, Michael Wayne Southworth (Nina) of Ruther Glen; a granddaughter, Erica McCarty (Wesley) of Ruther Glen; a grandson, Austin Southworth of Virginia Beach; and a niece, Debbie Wright (Scotty) of Fredericksburg. She was preceded in death by a son, David Southworth and a brother, Clarence "Johnny" Brown. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Burial will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Concord Baptist Church or St. Paul's United Methodist Church.